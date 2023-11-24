The Irrigator
Griffith police, detectives reappeal for information on missing teen Janet Mu Misa

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
November 24 2023 - 11:00am
Detective Sergeant Julia Bradley and Griffith Detective Inspector Tim Clark are urging anyone with information on the disappearance of Janet Mu Misa to contact police or Crime Stoppers. Picture by Allan Wilson
Griffith police have renewed their appeal for information over the whereabouts of a teenage girl who has been missing for over a month.

