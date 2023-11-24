Griffith police have renewed their appeal for information over the whereabouts of a teenage girl who has been missing for over a month.
Janet Mu Misa was last seen in Griffith on October 15 walking along Doherty Place near her family's home.
Originally from Samoa, it's understood she had travelled from New Zealand in June to spend time with family in Griffith.
Officers say they hold concerns for Janet, particularly given her lack of connections in Australia.
Griffith Detective Inspector Tim Clark and Detective Sergeant Julia Bradley say they are concerned for her welfare and are extending their appeal to those beyond the region.
"Most missing persons cases are not long term. What makes this difficult is that the person in question has limited links to the community," Detective Bradley said.
"She wasn't going to school here nor was she working. It hasn't been confirmed whether she herself actually knows she is a missing person.
"Importantly, our appeal is to Janet. We want her to know she isn't in trouble and that we can help to provide services and assist however she needs.
"Our concern is that she is a 17-year-old female in an unfamiliar country with a lack of community ties or connections.
"Essentially, we want to know if she is ok. Her family want to know she's safe. We're asking for her to make contact at her closest police station."
Inspector Clark said aside from some earlier unconfirmed sightings at some Griffith supermarkets, they have received no further updates.
"We've been keeping in touch with her family and the Samoan community. Some believe she may still be in region but there's also a possibility she may have travelled to a city or outside the country. Either way, we are keeping an open mind and looking at all possibilities.
"Anyone who has any information, no matter how great or small, is urged to contact police.
"No matter how seemingly insignificant any information might be, it could be significant in helping us to locate her and check her welfare."
Janet is described as being of Maori/ Pacific Islander appearance, of medium build, approximately 150cm tall, with long black hair and brown eyes.
Residents are reminded they can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
They can also contact Griffith police on (02) 6969 4299.
