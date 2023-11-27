The Irrigator
Monday, 27 November 2023
Local leader column with Karleen Reilly from the Leeton RSL Sub-branch and Auxiliary

By Karleen Reilly
November 27 2023 - 11:00am
The Australian Army Band Kapooka takes part in Leeton's 2023 Remembrance Day service. Picture supplied
Remembrance Day in Leeton was very well supported in 2023.

