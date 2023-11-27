Remembrance Day in Leeton was very well supported in 2023.
Special thanks to Australian Army Band Kapooka and Marching Kangaroos, who were involved in Leeton's Outback Band Spectacular.
They marched to the cenotaph providing the musical support for Remembrance Day Service.
Sub-branch president, Luke Mahalm led the service with assistance from John Power, Ross Beecham, Father Robert Murphy, Leeton shire and Fire and Rescue.
It was good to see so many people present.
We wish to thank everyone for the wonderful support given to us by the community and beyond, with our badge selling and raffle. There was a wonderful response.
The raffle, drawn at Mountford Park, was won by Helen Blom from Melbourne.
Money raised goes to the welfare of any veterans needing assistance.
Our last meeting for 2023 will be at 5pm, on Wednesday December 6 at the Leeton Soldiers Club with dinner to follow. Auxiliary members will also have their final lunch for the year on December 1 at the club at 12.30pm.
There will be no more coffee mornings until next year on February 17, the third Saturday of the month at the club.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Remember these gatherings are not just for veterans, but for all current and former defence service personnel, their families, friends and supporters, who are always welcome to any of our gatherings.
Our Christmas party will be held on December 17 at the Leeton Soldiers Club's Rapp's room starting 11.30am until 3.30pm.
There will be face painting and entertainment for the kids, including a special visit from Santa.
All local ex-service personnel and their families are welcome. We will need numbers by December 6 to Ross at 0412 846 330.
Finally, may you all have a very happy and safe festive season. If you need any help, do not hesitate to reach out.
