There were many close matches between the ladies on the greens at the L&D

By Lorraine Messner
November 24 2023 - 11:41am
Joan Bourke delivers her bowl. Picture supplied
Thirteen players took to the green for a game of bowls at the L&D on Thursday, allowing for a game of triples with a double lead and two games of pairs.

