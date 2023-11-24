Thirteen players took to the green for a game of bowls at the L&D on Thursday, allowing for a game of triples with a double lead and two games of pairs.
Drawn winners Dot Semmler and Hilary Chambers, played a game of pairs, defeating Elaine Sullivan and Joe Rees 14-7.
It was neck-and-neck early with the score even several times, but Semmler and Chambers rolled home by winning the last five ends.
In another game of pairs, Lorraine Messner and Joan Bourke were six shots in front when Jean Leighton and Marika Pete scored a perfect six to draw even.
Messner and Bourke fought back to gain the lead when Leighton and Pete scored a five and went on to win 20-14.
Playing a game of triples, Mary Payten, Jan Fitzpatrick and Joan Arnold defeated Patti Wakeman, Dian Colyer and Joan Arnold 13-10. Payten's team took the lead early and managed to hold on to claim a win.
The monthly meeting will be held after play this Thursday to discuss the end of year/presentation day.
