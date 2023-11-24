Youngsters from seven MIA schools had their builders caps on for MRHS inaugural Lego League Championships on Tuesday.
Students between the ages of 9 and 16 participated in the competition, one of the newest endeavours from the Murrumbidgee Academy of STEM Excellence.
Joining teams from MRHS were those from Leeton High, Leeton Primary, Yenda Public , East Griffith Primary, Griffith Public and Binya Public Schools, who were tasked with building a lego robot that could carry out a range of tasks.
The robots were built using Lego's programming language word blocks and using no more than four engines and one control brick, as well as size limitations.
"The idea was to build an autonomous robot to compete in as many challenges as possible in a two and a half minute timed run, with as many as 15 challenges for them to compete in," NSW Virtual STEM Academy deputy principal Ian Preston said.
The competition was judged and facilitated by volunteers from FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) and the Grow Our Own program.
The teams were judged not only on their robot's performance, but their ability to sell the robot through presentations and posters.
READ MORE
One Griffith East Public School team came out as the overall winners and will join another team from the same school along with one from Griffith Public in the national finals at Macquarie University in a fortnight's time.
"The process for this started between 12 and 18 months ago when we reached out to Lego and that carried through with a training day in late term three which was an opportunity for students to see what the program would look like and give staff the confidence to implement it," Mr Preston said.
"Importantly, through the Academy we received sponsorship from FIRST which allowed the students to receive the free Lego to take part.
"It went exceptionally well, with 14 teams competing on the day. The competition boosted their creativity, problem-solving, and team work skills..
"But instilled within the competition were Lego's core values which comprise of voracious professionalism. Meaning that even though it was a competition, it was a friendly competition. Part of the judging process was to identify how they embrace that theme and help other teams as well as each other."
Mr Preston says the competition will be an annual feature, with students from all participating schools saying they are keen to come back next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.