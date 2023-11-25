The Irrigator
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/ads.txt

Leeton take down Griffith in the MIA League women's grand final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
November 26 2023 - 12:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton Eagles have completed a perfect title defence in the MIA League women's competition after coming away with a commanding win over Griffith at the Leeton Indoor Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.