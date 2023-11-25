The Leeton Eagles have completed a perfect title defence in the MIA League women's competition after coming away with a commanding win over Griffith at the Leeton Indoor Stadium.
The Griffith side secured a shot at taking on the Eagles in the decider after coming away with a 68-54 win over West Wyalong in the playoff game on Saturday morning.
It was shaping up as a close encounter as while the Leeton side were piling on the pressure on the forecourt press, they were unable to convert the turnovers into points as the Demons took a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles found their momentum in the second term, helped by turnovers from the Demons as the Leeton side pilled on the pressure to turn the tide of the game as they took a 15-point lead into the halftime break.
That lead started to blow out in the third term as the Eagles were out to a 22-point lead midway through the quarter, and while Griffith was able to find the basket, they were unable to close the gap as Leeton were able to answer every point.
Even with Grace Korovata fouled out at the start of the fourth term, it wasn't enough to stop the charge from the Eagles towards their second straight title as they were able to blow the Demons away to pick up the cup for 2023 with a 70-34 victory.
Leeton coach Josh Clyne was happy with the way his side performed once they found their stride.
"It took us a while to get going, and we do acknowledge that the Griffith girls played two games, and that's tough," he said.
"I thought we played well as a team, and it all came together for us at the right time."
Clyne felt that the start to the game could be summed up to nerves but knew the performance would come if they could find their strength at the back.
"We just had a few nerves and probably weren't as prepared to get in the grind as we probably should have been," he said.
"I always said that our offence would come. We just had to get our defence settled, and it took us probably a quarter to get that working."
Knowing that the Demons had already played a game on the Saturday, Clyne looked to use that to their advantage.
"We knew that they had some fatigue in them, so I said to the girls to press them and hopefully we would be able to break away from them," he said.
"I thought that worked really well."
Maddy Irvin was named Best on Court in the final, and the Leeton coach felt that was well deserved.
"I gave her a role out there to really harass the ball carriers, and I thought she did that and really frustrated them today," he said.
