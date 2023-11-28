THERE 249 rounds last week for round eight of Leeton's Twilight golf competition.
The competition is about a third of the way through for the season, with numbers exceeding expectations.
There was just the single 28 nett for round eight from Guns n Roses' Debbie Walker. Debbie and Garry are the first husband-and-wife to claim player-of-the-week honours for some time.
A couple of other notable performances came from Barry Mannes 29, Darcy Mimmo, Haydo Donovan, Andrew Sidebottom and Franky Mill on 30, Stuart White 31, Jase Curry, Josh Fisher, John Shutte, Cruze Dale and Grant Cropper all on 32. Simon Watson needs a shout out too after three under of the stick 33 - 3 handicap for nett 30.
That's the lowest scratch score this year. The ball cut off was again 34 and below.
Kiss My Putt continue to lead the overall competition, but only by one shot over Men at Work.
READ MORE:
Swig n Swing and new team The Civil Slicers round out the top four, with three rounds to go until the Christmas break.
Teams then get split into four divisions where they'll remain for the second half of the season.
In the player-of-the-year race is on again, which goes to the lowest individual average out of all 300+ players.
The current top few in order is Ben Richards 34.63, Jason Price 35.50, Garry Wilesmith 35.63, Jimmy Hedditch 35.63, Simon Watson 35.75, Beau Routley 35.88 and Joseph Borgese 35.88.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.