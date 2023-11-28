The Irrigator
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Leeton's twilight golf competition is enjoying solid numbers in season 2023-24

November 28 2023 - 11:02am
There were 249 rounds of twilight golf completed last week. Picture file
THERE 249 rounds last week for round eight of Leeton's Twilight golf competition.

