The Irrigator
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/ads.txt

Janet Bell and Marika Pete unstoppable at L&D

By Lorraine Messner
December 1 2023 - 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Bell delivers one of her two resting touches at the Leeton and District Bowling Club. Picture supplied
Janet Bell delivers one of her two resting touches at the Leeton and District Bowling Club. Picture supplied

IT WAS a busy day on the greens of the Leeton and District Bowling Club on the last day of spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.