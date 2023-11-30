IT WAS a busy day on the greens of the Leeton and District Bowling Club on the last day of spring.
Janet Bell and Marika Pete were unstoppable, with Bell scoring two resting touches.
The pair had a convincing win over Denise Naylor and Jean Leighton 20-8.
The drawn winners were Mary Payten, Joan Bourke and Patti Wakeman after defeating Elaine Sullivan, Lorraine Messner and Lorraine Mullins 18-10.
Payten's team took control early and only allowed Sullivan's team to win four of the 14 ends played.
Playing a game of pairs, Hilary Chambers and Jo Rees defeated Dot Semmler and Jan Fitzpatrick.
With an early lead of six, Chambers and Rees never surrendered their lead, winning the game 13-9.
At the monthly meeting it was decided to have the closing presentation day on December 14 and the opening day for 2024 will be on January 18.
