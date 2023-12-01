A HUMBLE garage sale has assisted one Leeton group to put its name on the map.
The Leeton Men's Shed hosted a garage sale and open day at its Brobenah Road facility on Saturday, November 25, with publicity officer Lindsay Marsh saying the event went above and beyond.
The idea behind the sale was to offload some items from the shed that had gathered over the years, been restored or hand-crafted by members.
A free barbecue was also on offer to help bring the crowds in, with the open day offering the chance for residents to see up close and personal exactly what members get up to and why signing up is a good idea.
"The garage sale and open day went above our expectations with great community support from Leeton and Narrandera (residents)," he said.
"They bought items at great prices and we thank the community for their support.
"Our members put in a great deal of effort to make the day successful.
"We had many people walk through the shed to view our machinery and resources.
"Hopefully they become members."
The Leeton Men's Shed is open every Monday to Thursday from 8am to midday, with anyone interested in learning more about becoming a member is welcome to pop in during those times.
