The Irrigator
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/National

Leeton Men's Shed holds successful open day and garage sale

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leeton Men's Shed opened its doors recently for a garage sale and a chance to take a look through its facility. Picture by Talia Pattison
The Leeton Men's Shed opened its doors recently for a garage sale and a chance to take a look through its facility. Picture by Talia Pattison

A HUMBLE garage sale has assisted one Leeton group to put its name on the map.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.