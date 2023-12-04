Reflecting on the year has filled me with deep gratitude of the strength and vibrancy of the community we call home.
I have enjoyed the variety of exhibitions, markets, competitions, events, fundraisers, and festivals that demonstrate one of the strengths of community is commitment to the vision to thrive.
That commitment translates to the faithful advocates of our community who generously donate their time and expertise toward the development, support, and safety of our town.
Recognition of the value of service is awarded in many ways including the Australia Day awards that acknowledge the immeasurable worth of the volunteer.
But is public recognition the drawcard that activates a person to volunteer?
Maslow's theory "The Hierarchy of Needs" suggest there are key motivations that drive human beings.
Our need for shelter, food and water, safety, and security. Our need for love and belonging, peace and harmony.
Yet our complexity and uniqueness also invoke the desire to have a sense of purpose, to have personal growth and to be the best version of ourselves.
There is always an opportunity to join community service clubs and to fill roles on committees, but there has been a steady decline in taking up that opportunity to shine.
Perhaps the reputation of the volunteer might need a modern day makeover?
So many of the incredible events we look forward to and enjoy have been fuelled by visionaries and volunteers.
READ MORE:
The call to join a club, to be on a committee and to be a volunteer is an invitation to achieve with purpose, to exercise creative challenge, and to mentor one another with friendship.
To volunteer is to fortify connection and activate inspiration in leadership.
It's a worthwhile adventure where both young and old will discover great treasure.
I would like to offer my appreciation to the community who have supported our Creative Connection Riverina Inc. events throughout the year.
Thank you for your overwhelming support of The Curious Explorers book and exhibition.
It is a beautiful picture book that can be purchased at the Leeton Museum Art Gallery. It is not only a children's picture book, but it is a coffee table conversation starter.
May it inspire you to be curious because curiosity leads to incredible discoveries. Well, that's a wrap for 2023. I wish you a very merry Christmas and a peace filled New Year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.