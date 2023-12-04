The semi-finals of the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition were held last week with teams battling for a place in the grand final.
Wanderers are the runaway leaders in Monday's competition finishing 40 points ahead of their nearest rival.
They continued on their winning way with a 2-1 victory over Roars who finished in fourth position.
Chevaughn Moore defeated Eden Reilly and Brian O'Leary had a 3-1 win over Kathryn Bechaz.
Carol Davidson and Jack Miller played a very long first game which Davidson won 19-17, but Miller injured his knee on the last point of that game and Davidson went on to win the match 3-0.
Glories and Mariners finished in second and third place and Mariners scored a 2-1 win to move into the grand final.
Isabel Thompson defeated Alec Tait and Chris Newman defeated Miranda Tait 3-1.
Col Thompson got Glories on the board winning the fifth game 11-9 to edge out Will Rawle.
Grand final: Wanderers v Mariners.
Kings finished in first place in Tuesday's competition, but they suffered a 2-1 loss to fourth-placed Wildcats.
Ondria Miller finished strongly to beat Cadell Thompson 3-2 and Brodie Lashbrook used his speed around the court to beat Gary Thompson 3-1.
Brad Woolner defeated Declan Ryan to get one back for Kings.
Third-placed Jackjumpers won two matches in five games to clinch a 2-1 victory over second placed Phoenixes.
Eden Reilly won the fifth game 11-9 to edge out Callum Sheldrick and Brian O'Leary lost the first two games to Col Thompson, but recovered to win 3-2. Paul Payne lost to Adrian Sheldrick.
Grand final: Wildcats v Jackjumpers.
Wednesday's competition had Tigers finish well ahead of second and they had a 3-1 win over fourth-placed Demons.
David Cross won the fifth game 13-11 to overcome Sean Ryan in a close contest.
Bear Wynn lost the first two games to Samuel Mills but fought back to win 3-2. Garry Walker had a 3-1 victory over Paul Payne but Adele Thompson lost to Brendon Looby 3-2.
Cats and Lions finished equal second but Cats proved too strong winning 3-1.
Jason Curry beat Will Gray-Mills 3-2, Lizette Taylor-Gown beat Naomi Rawle 3-1, Alayna Croucamp downed Bryan Shepley, however Rose Looby lost to Simone Bruno.
Grand final: Tigers v Cats.
