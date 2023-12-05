An MIA marriage celebrant says it is no surprise the number of weddings went through the roof last year following the pandemic.
According to figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), 2022 saw the highest number of weddings ever in Australia, with a mammoth 127,161 couples tying the knot.
Unsurprisingly, it came following two years of fewer nuptials according to the ABS, with around 79,000 marriages in 2020 and 89,000 in 2021.
Marriage celebrant Fran Artese said 2022 was indeed a busy year following a dry spell the year before where she wedded no more than 12 couples.
In 2022 she did over 20.
"It was a big contrast to when the pandemic was on. In 2022 it seemed like nearly every weekend someone was getting married," she said.
But she believes COVID-19 didn't just have an effect on the number of weddings that were being held; she believes attitudes have also changed around the big day.
"People still enjoy having elaborate celebrations but fewer are choosing to I find," she said.,
"I think there's more recognition around the idea they can scale down or choose to invest the money they could spend on a wedding instead on a house or a holiday."
"I've also noticed an increase in people choosing to elope and less people getting married in churches. Even though faith is still an active component of the ceremony, it's not front and centre the way it used to be.
"In most cases couples are choosing to have a relaxed reception, sometimes on a family farm or a backyard.
"I also think more people prefer to get married on Fridays so that they have the weekend to spend with family and friends."
Another change she has noticed from speaking with couples is the way they are meeting each other.
"It's probably something that's been happening the last few years, but there really are a lot more people who are meeting each other online," Ms Artese said.
"These days nearly all the weddings I've done have been the result of an encounter on a dating app - both younger and older couples."
