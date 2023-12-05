IT WAS another interesting week on the course for the 2023-24 twilight golf competition.
There were 288 rounds completed in round nine of the summer-long competition.
Two rounds remain until the Christmas/New Year break where players are required to input one card over the four-week period.
Two players broke the 30 nett mark for round nine after Dom Mercuri and youngster Isaac McWhinnie both returned brilliant 29s.
Mercuri was the countback winner.
Other notable performances came from Nathan Symes, Shane Whelan, Kerren Barnes, Mat Leahy, Daryl Pengelly, Brett McWhinnie and Brad Barker.
Shane Whelan's round was a nice 33 off the stick, tying Boof Watsons effort from the week before.
The ball cut off was again 34 and below.
Men at Work have reclaimed the overall lead, but the entire competition is very close.
this will only get closer once teams are split into their four divisions following the festive season break.
Meanwhile, the Leeton Golf Club held its December medal over the weekend, with this Saturday's competition a stableford event.
The course is looking in good shape following last week's rain, so there is no better time to get a round or two in.
