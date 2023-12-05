The Irrigator
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/ads.txt

Leeton's twilight golf competition has round nine done and dusted

December 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dom Mercuri was the round nine player-of-the-week. Picture file
Dom Mercuri was the round nine player-of-the-week. Picture file

IT WAS another interesting week on the course for the 2023-24 twilight golf competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.