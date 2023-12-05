The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List
Photos

Leeton High School was a vital cog in the 2023 Schools Spectacular shows

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LEETON High School students certainly made a big song and dance at this year's Schools Spectacular event in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.