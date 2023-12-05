LEETON High School students certainly made a big song and dance at this year's Schools Spectacular event in Sydney.
Leeton High's dance ensemble and choir successfully auditioned to be part of the 40th anniversary of the event recently, shining on stage in the process.
Sabrina Maimone was also chosen as a student co-host during the event, as well as representing the school in the drama ensemble.
Leeton High School music teacher Beck Van Den Heuvel said the school had been successfully part of the Schools Spectacular event for around 14 or 15 years thanks to the hard work and dedication of students and staff across that time.
"It was such a great opportunity for all of the kids and we were extremely proud of Sabrina that she was selected as a student co-host of the shows," she said.
"As part of her co-host role she was creating digital content for packages during the show. She was in some advertising packages, but she also interviewed myself and Kellie (Goman), as well as our dancers and our choir.
"She also interviewed Carly Dunn (Gralee School principal) and their dancers as well, just bringing a regional perspective."
The Schools Spectacular shows feature students from all over and audiences are numbered in their thousands.
Rehearsals take place all week in the lead up, but students also work hard at school busily perfecting their routines and songs beforehand.
The event is held at the Qudos Bank Arena and is easily the largest stage students from Leeton High have ever appeared on.
"It's such an amazing experience for them," Mrs Van Den Heuvel said.
"I definitely think it changes them. They come away with new perspectives, just even being away from home for the week.
"They learn from the whole experience and we couldn't be more proud of them. They were amazing, they adapted along the way and were fantastic on stage."
Those wanting to check out the Schools Spectacular show can do so on Channel 7 on December 9 from 7pm.
