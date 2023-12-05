The Irrigatorsport
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/National Sport/National Sport News

Police confirm 48-year-old Darren Glenn Hudson as driver killed in latest Sturt Highway collision

By Staff Reporters
December 5 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPDATED: Sydney truck driver identified in Sturt Highway fatality
UPDATED: Sydney truck driver identified in Sturt Highway fatality

The identity of a driver who was tragically killed in a two-truck collision on the Sturt Highway at the weekend has been revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from National Sport News
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help