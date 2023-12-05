UPDATED: Sydney truck driver identified in Sturt Highway fatality

The identity of a driver who was tragically killed in a two-truck collision on the Sturt Highway at the weekend has been revealed.
Police say 48-year-old Sydney man Darren Glenn Hudson died in the fatal head-on crash which occurred around 10.30pm on Friday.
The incident closed the Sturt Highway in both directions between Darlington Point and Narrandera.
Police said the two trucks collided head-on on the highway near the Kidman Way intersection at Waddi, trapping the drivers of both vehicles.
Officers helped one of the drivers before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived, however, the 48-year-old died at the scene.
The other driver, a 28-year-old man, was treated at the crash scene before being taken to Griffith Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Police set up a crime scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Officers from the NSW Police crash investigation unit remained on the scene on Saturday morning.
Investigators have asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam vision, to contact police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
The Sturt Highway was closed from Reas Lane at Gillenbah to the Kidman Way at Waddi, with traffic diverted via the Newell Highway and Kidman Way in each direction.
It's understood the road has now been reopened.
Friday night's incident was the third fatal crash on the stretch of the Sturt Highway between Carrathool and Narrandera in just over three weeks.
On November 22, an 18-year-old man died after three trucks travelling in the same direction collided at a roadworks site on the highway near Carrathool.
The other two drivers were taken to hospital.
One of them was ejected from their truck and suffered serious head and back injuries. The other was uninjured and underwent mandatory testing.
The truck driver, a 54-year-old man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
On September 4, emergency services rushed to the scene of a fiery crash involving a truck and car on the highway near the Euroley Road intersection.
The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, died at the scene.
The 58-year-old was a passenger in a Toyota HiLux at the time of the incident, which happened about 70 kilometres east of Hay, and died at the scene.
The ute driver, a 54-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.
She has been charged with negligent driving occasioning death and remains before the courts.
