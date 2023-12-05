No plans for AFL Riverina to follow with the return of representative football

AFL Riverina has no intention to follow other parts of the state with the return of representative football.
AFL NSW-ACT last week announced a return of representative football for the AFL Sydney and AFL Canberra competitions in both men and women.
Combined representative teams from the two competitions will take on AFL Tasmania twice next year.
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons said there was no plan to follow suit, explaining there hasn't been 'an appetite' for representative football.
"Our focus has been about getting our competitions back on their feet post-COVID and there hasn't been an appetite for representative football as part of that," Irons said.
"An important aspect has been the format of the program and the board has said to AFL (NSW-ACT) that once there is a proposal or options on the table we can consider further.
"But it won't work unless there is buy-in from the players in particular - if they aren't interested or committed then it will be hard to support it."
Riverina and Farrer Leagues have not played representative football since 2019.
Irons has no issue with AFL Riverina being left out of the return to representative football, including the make up of a combined AFL Sydney and Canberra team.
He did however reveal that the AFL has indicated that they will explore opportunities for Riverina footballers moving forward.
"We've known since the disbanding of the NEAFL that AFL (NSW-ACT) have been looking at how to provide state league-level football opportunities with the initial focus been Sydney and Canberra," Irons said.
"The AFL have indicated that they'll look at opportunities for the Riverina but the first step was establishing something for Sydney and Canberra.
"The AFL (NSW/ACT) announcement is also tied to supporting the entry of the Tasmanian team into the AFL.
"There is also a lot of talk about second tier competitions and the potential for a national reserves competition for the AFL clubs.
"What maybe in place for next year or the year after may quickly change as well so we need to be mindful of that when considering what a representative football program may look like."
A return of representative football was just one of a number of initiatives introduced by AFL NSW-ACT last week.
It also launched a new pre-season competition for AFL Canberra first grade and AFL Sydney premier division teams.
To be held across the first three weekends in March, it is designed to offer clubs the opportunity for high-level trial games, as well as give players an opportunity to put their best foot forward for representative selection.
It is unknown whether the concept would be of any interest to Riverina clubs but Irons was happy for the region to watch from afar to start with.
"I would like to think that the option be there for clubs but logistically, it would be a challenge," he said.
"I think it's best that we see how it goes for the first year before there be any consideration for Riverina clubs."
