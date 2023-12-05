The Irrigator
No plans for AFL Riverina to follow with the return of representative football

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated December 5 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 2:56pm
Riverina and Farrer Leagues last battled it out in 2018 at Robertson Oval. AFL Riverina has said there are no plans for a return of representative football next year. Picture by Les Smith
AFL Riverina has no intention to follow other parts of the state with the return of representative football.

Local News

