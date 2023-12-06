Dale makes history during match at Soldiers Club

It was history in the making at last week's Thursday Soldiers social bowls day where two resting touchers in consecutive bowls put Bruce Dale in rarified air.
Dale led his team mates Pat Hart and out-of-sorts skipper Rattles Retallick to a convincing 26-10 win over a somewhat lethargic Leo Plant outfit.
A 20-shot victory was the result of a dominant performance by Terry Dale against veteran Len Clare.
Dale recorded six shots on the 18th end, before going onto record a 30-10 victory.
Scoring 12 shots in the last six end's catapulted John Leech to an eight shot, 26-18 win over Greg Caffery, while on rink five Bob Bunbury proved far too consistent for Ashley McAliece going onto record a convincing 28-12 win.
Resting touchers belonged to Bill Creber, John Breed, Len Clare and Bruce Dale, with the only wrong bias belonging to David Noad.
The finalists for the club's fours championships were decided on Saturday with two very contrasting results.
After a controversial first round bye, even divine intervention in the shape of a hail storm, couldn't keep a hapless Rattles Retallick from escaping John Leech's relentless pressure.
After a short reprieve, a return to the greens had the carnage continue.
After just 15 ends of play with the score at a staggering 32-5, Retallick took advantage of a scoreboard malfunction to hoist the white flag and bring to an end the one-sided affair.
Leech's team, including Ross Cantrill, Aldo Ramponi and Len Clare progressed to Saturday's final after their record breaking victory.
Rink four had Terry Dale and Greg Caffery play a real nail biter with the result up for grabs up until the very last end.
Three shots on the nineteenth end, on the back of a masterful display by Caffery, was enough to see he, Ashley McAliece, Ken Hillier and Larry Harrison hang on and progress to Saturday's final with a hard fought 21-18 win.
The only resting toucher of the day was recorded by the inspirational Caffery.
