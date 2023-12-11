40 Leeton pets treated for snake bites this season

Danger noodles, nope ropes, snooks - whatever you call them, the snakes have been fierce this year.
The snakes are out and about in larger numbers than we have seen for a long time.
This year, we already have had over 40 pets that have required treatment.
First of all, try and stay calm.
Second of all, think of your own safety.
You do not want to get bitten yourself, especially by the snake, but also by your pet in their heightened state of excitement.
If you can safely remove your pet from the danger, do so.
Once away from the snake, try to keep your pet calm and quiet and immediately phone your nearest vet.
Phoning the vet to let them know you are on your way with a pet that may have been bitten by a snake allows the vet team precious time to prepare the equipment and medications needed to treat your pet. Every second counts when it comes to treatment for snake bites.
When you call, you may be asked questions like: how long ago did this happen, do you know what type of snake it was, what is your pet doing now, how far away from the practice are you, your pets weight, breed etc.
Once you arrive at the vet practice, the vet will assess if your pet has been bitten and discuss treatment options with you.
Your pet will then be admitted for immediate treatment.
This all happens very quickly and it can be very stressful.
Treatment for snake bite can also be very expensive.
Ensuring that you have either pet insurance or a special pet savings fund can be very helpful in emergencies, especially at this time of year.
Remember, our team at the Leeton Vet Hospital are available for emergencies after-hours by calling 02 6953 3111.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.