Out with the old: New pound on horizon for Leeton

THE construction of a new pound in Leeton has been given the go-ahead.
The current pound, located at Leeton Shire Council's work depot in Vance Estate, has been operational for many years and is in dire need of an upgrade.
The current facility will stay standing while the new building is constructed alongside it.
Once this is completed, the old building will be knocked down and demolished.
This is all set to happen in 2024 after council unanimously approved the development application to do so at its recent November ordinary meeting.
The application was assessed by Murrumbidgee Council planning staff in accordance with council's adopted Conflict-of-Interest Policy.
This policy is used when dealing with development applications lodged by council staff, councillors and council).
Once it was given the go-ahead from Murrumbidgee Council's planning staff, it was then presented to council in November for deliberation and a decision.
With the aim of improving the care and welfare of impounded animals, the new facility will provide enclosures for six cats and 10 dogs.
The total floor area will be 120m2 and there will be an attached carport for easier loading and unloading of the animals.
Council's manager planning, building and health Francois Van Der Berg said the new pound will deliver on council's commitment to meet current animal welfare standards.
He said the new pound will be a comfortable space for animals.
"With improved amenities and upgraded enclosures, the new pound will not only provide a safe haven for animals, but also better facilitate their rehabilitation and rehoming," Mr Van Der Berg said.
Council will be seeking quotes in the coming months for the build of the new pound facility, which is a project in the adopted capex budget.
For more information about the current Leeton pound, council's rehoming program and to see what animals are currently in the pound, visit www.leeton.nsw.gov.au.
