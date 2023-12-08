St Francis College class of 2023 closes the door on school life

As the clock ticks down to HSC results being results, the time to celebrate isn't over.
The year 12 class of 2023 at St Francis College came together in November to celebrate their formal and graduation, marking the conclusion of their schooling years.
The group, made up of both students from Leeton and others from across the region who have been boarding at the school, dressed to impress for the special graduation evening to celebrate what is a huge milestone in their lives.
Students were joined by their families and college staff for the celebration, including principal Tonetta Iannelli.
"Our year 12 students displayed exceptional dedication and commitment to their studies, and this effort was reflected in their outstanding achievements," she said.
"They not only met, but exceeded their personal bests and demonstrated their competence in answering examination questions in all subject areas.
"We are immensely proud of their commitment and dedication.
"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to year leader Travis Doyle ... all our staff, both day and boarding, who have played a crucial role in shaping these outstanding young individuals.
"Your guidance, support, and commitment have been instrumental in their success.
"I also want to express my appreciation to our college parent and carer community and to our students' families for their unwavering support throughout this cohort's exceptional educational journey."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.