Helping ease the heavy burden for Leeton's cancer patients

LEETON groups are at the top of their game when it comes to working hand-in-hand to get things done and help people in the community.
In 2023, the Girls Night In event was put together by a new band of organisers, but their cause was still the same.
The annual event, which was held at the Wade Hotel in October, is a fundraiser for the Leeton's Can Assist organisation.
Volunteers from Can Assist also attend on the night to sell raffle tickets and lend a hand.
This year more than 130 ladies turned out to let their hair down in the name of helping raise funds for Leeton's cancer patients.
Now, the fruits of everyone's hard work has paid off, with a hefty donation passed on to Can Assist.
"Helping cancer patients in Leeton is something our committee is very passionate about," Girls Night In organiser Kate Ryan said.
"We know there is no cancer treatment in Leeton, so all patients have to travel out of town and this puts a real strain on families financially."
Leeton Can Assist president Sandra Watson said the group was grateful to receive the funds raised from the event.
"This past year Leeton Can Assist has unfortunately been very busy," Mrs Watson said.
"Many families are just not prepared for the financial burden that a cancer diagnosis brings.
"As well as the shock of the cancer, there is the real fear that they won't be able to afford to get any treatment at all."
The opening of the radiotherapy unit in Griffith has been a real help to Leeton clients, who were previously travelling to Wagga or even Sydney for treatment.
Can Assist can help with the cost of fuel, accommodation, chemist accounts and other costs.
Any resident in the Leeton and district area who has received a cancer diagnosis can contact Can Assist on 0456 657 675. All inquiries are kept strictly confidential.
