Teams come out the victors in Leeton's squash grand finals

ANOTHER huge competition has come to a close for the Leeton Soldiers Squash Club, with the grand finals for its spring fixture held on Friday, December 1.
Monday night's finalists were the undefeated Wanderers and the Mariners.
Chevaughn Moore got off to a shaky start for the Wanderers by losing the first game to Isabel Thompson.
However, after a quick reset Moore came back out to defeat Thompson three games to one.
Next up and it was Carol Davidson, who was in fine form, defeating Miranda Tait three games to nil.
Captains Brian O'Leary and Will Rawle were the next competitors, O'Leary winning a close match 11-3, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5.
Team Wanderers took out the top prize for Monday night.
Tuesday night's finalists were the Wildcats and the Jackjumpers.
Ondria Miller for the Wildcats got the ball rolling, winning a tough match against Eden Reilly.
Miller prevailed 11-6, 11-13, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8.
Brodie Lashbrook played a powerful game to defeat Finley Sales three games to nil.
Captains Declan Ryan and Maanu Alexander had the crowd enthralled with a close match.
Ryan winning 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9 which sealed the deal for team Wildcats.
Wednesday night and the Tigers took on the Cats.
Bear Wynn got his side off to a good start.
He fought back from two games down to defeat Rose Looby 2-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-7.
Lizette Taylor got the Cats back in the hunt by defeating Adele Thompson 11-5, 11-7, 11-13, 11-6.
Garry Walker and Jason Curry had their usual close tussle.
This time it was Walker coming out on top, with a 3-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9 win.
The deciding match came down to the captains David Cross and Gary Thompson.
"Crossy" played too well for Thompson and defeated him three games to nil.
The Tigers winning the final for the Wednesday night competition.
What are the benefits of playing squash?
In squash, a player can use a lot more energy than most other sports. Squash helps to:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.