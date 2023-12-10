Jones caps off a successful week with a day out at Riverina Paceway

NARRANDERA reinsman Blake Jones enjoyed a day out at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Jones enjoyed four wins, two second placings, a fourth and a fifth from eight drives on the nine-race TAB program at Wagga.
The winning quartet continued a big week for Jones, who teamed up with his wife Ellen to take out the $30,000 Regional Breeders Challenge 3YO Colts and Geldings Final with Hy Poactive at Bathurst on Wednesday night.
Three of his four wins on Friday came for his wife Ellen, one of the region's leading trainers, while the other was for Tatura trainer David Abrahams.
The Jones team combined for success with Montgomery Burns ($1.40), Rock The Tableau ($3.30) and Misterfreeze ($5.50).
The Abrahams-trained Major Milestone ($2.30) was also well supported.
It was Rock The Tableau's third win on the trot and first since joining Ellen Jones from her sister Lisa Pitt.
Montgomery Burns, a two-year-old, scored his second win at start number four, winning in a mile rate of 1:55.4.
Misterfreeze, a $10,000 claimer, looked gone rounding the final turn but found plenty to score via the sprint late in the last event of the day.
The former Victorian, who arrived via Queensland, scored his second win for the stable in a mile rate of 1:53.7.
It was the nine-year-old's 26th career win at start 190, taking his lifetime earnings just shy of $250,000.
