AFL Riverina keen to support MIA clubs to ensure they remain competitive

AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons wants to support Narrandera and Leeton-Whitton as they strive to return to their competitive best.
The two Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area (MIA) clubs have been a course of concern in recent times on the back of lean seasons at senior level.
Narrandera went through the 2023 season winless in first grade, while Leeton-Whitton won just the two games over the Eagles this year, on the back of a winless season in 2022.
Adding to the concern is the fact both clubs have already lost a number of key players this off-season with limited new signings up until this point.
Irons admitted there is an element of concern for both clubs and has been checking in on their progress.
He said AFL Riverina is keen to support both clubs as much as possible.
"Leeton and Narrandera face challenges around smaller population base, competition with other sports and their juniors moving away for higher education," Irons conceded.
"We do want to support them where possible and have been checking in on how they are going.
"We want to see both Narrandera and Leeton competitive not only for the benefit of the competition but also their communities."
Both clubs have faced lean periods since their most recent premiership wins.
Narrandera has won no more than four games in a season since their 2012 triumph.
The Crows broke their premiership-drought in 2017 but have won just seven games over the past three seasons.
Irons believes competitive MIA clubs is not only important for the Riverina League but also the communities they serve.
"Competitive MIA clubs, and the other country clubs, are important to our competitions as it helps create interest across the whole Riverina in football and netball and allows boys and girls to know they can still play with their home club and have the opportunity to develop into an AFL or AFLW or Super Netball player," he said.
"People travelling around our region as part of our competitions also brings an economic benefit to businesses in towns in the Riverina when people stop at a coffee shop, a fuel station or a pub and make a purchase.
"The Riverina region has plenty to offer and see and our competitions offer a great opportunity for people to regularly travel around and see the region."
