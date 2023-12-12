Whelan takes the win on course in hot conditions

HOT conditions failed to deter the 51 golfers who turned out for Saturday's medley stableford competition.
In A grade, Shane Whelan was in fine form, returning a one under par round for 42 points to be the winner.
Simon Watson was the runner-up with a credible 36 points.
Matt Sharman was the best in B grade to grab the win with an excellent 38 points, while Beau Routley was the runner-up with a handy 37 points edging out Frank Mercuri on a countback.
Cody Browne had an exceptional 43 points to be the winner in C grade, Gordon Smith was the runner-up with 37 points.
This Saturday's event will also be a medley stableford.
A reminder the Wednesday whackers Christmas championship event will be held on Wednesday, December 20.
The event is open to all players, including juniors, but they must have one adult per group.
There will be cash prizes for first and second, as well as for the best nine holes, nearest the pin and more.
