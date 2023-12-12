'Prevent heartbreak, damage': Leeton farmers urged to monitor fire risk

AS THE hot weather stretches on across the MIA, farmers still harvesting are being urged to keep an eye on conditions to avoid potential crop fires sparking.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) said farmers in the local government areas of Leeton, Hay, Carrathool, Murrumbidgee, Griffith and Narrandera must closely monitor weather conditions to help prevent the ignition of crop fires during harvest operations throughout this week.
Inspector Scott Connor said farmers play an important role in preventing fires from igniting during periods of greater fire risk.
"Using harvesting or farm machinery on days of increased risk can be very dangerous as any sparks in dry crops can start fires that spread very quickly," Inspector Connor said.
"These fires have the potential to threaten property and also destroy millions of dollars' worth of crops."
The forecast for the remainder of this week is for the mercury to to reach 38 on Tuesday, December 12 and Wednesday, December 13 before cooling slightly to 33 on Thursday and 32 on Friday.
Inspector Connor said throughout this week farmers should stop harvesting regularly to check the weather conditions against the Grain Harvesting Guide before deciding whether to continue due to the increased risk of fire.
"If conditions fall within the guidelines and harvesting operations are to continue, you should continue to check regularly," Inspector Connor said.
"In recent years, a number of substantial fires have been started by farm machinery being used in warm and windy conditions.
"The NSW RFS appreciates the cooperation of farmers on days of heightened fire danger.
"A short period of down time until conditions ease will lower the risk of fires breaking out and can prevent a great deal of damage for farmers and their neighbours."
Grain Harvesting Guides are available for farmers at their local Fire Control Centre and online at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/harvesting-guide.
