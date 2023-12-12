Storm fails to dampen spirit as voices lift for Leeton's festive carols

A STORM might have unleashed its fury quickly, but it wasn't enough to dampen the festive season at Leeton's Carols in the Park this year.
The event was held on Sunday, December 10 in Mountford Park with a large crowd taking part.
A storm whipped up just as everything was getting started, but as they say - the show must go on.
The ecumenical event was hosted by St Joseph's Catholic Church in 2023, with Father Christian Obiekwe saying a plan had been in place for poor weather.
"Everyone was able to take cover and shelter at Madonna Place for about 10 minutes and then we went back to the park," he said.
"It was a wonderful event, the feedback we have been getting is it was one of the biggest crowds in many years.
"Everybody had a great time and there were many great performances."
The carols are one of the many highlights on Leeton's festive season calendar, with the evening aimed at all community members.
All of the favourite carols were sang by school children, choirs, multicultural groups and the Leeton Town Band.
"My favourite part of the evening was hearing all of the wonderful songs ... the children were fantastic," Fr Christian said.
"The multicultural groups were amazing as well.
"Everybody was in a great mood and it was a wonderful way to celebrate the Christmas season."
Churches across the shire are now busily preparing for their Christmas services and masses, which will be held both in the lead up to December 25 and on the day itself.
