Leeton bank helps bust scams and equip residents with knowledge

REPORTS of scams surged in the first half of 2023, with Leeton residents not immune to being targeted.
With this in mind, the town's Beyond Bank branch recently held its first interactive scam awareness session at the Leeton library.
The idea was to not only provide important information and statistics, but the right tools on identifying scams and what to do in a situation where someone may think they have or are being scammed.
Forty-five people attended the event, which Beyond Bank Leeton's senior relationship manager Ashleigh Melzer described as an amazing response.
"We shared statistics, including how in 2022 Australians lost 3.1 billion in scams," Ms Melzer said.
"Research shows nearly seven Australians are falling victim to scams each day and they are only getting smarter and more manipulate in finding ways to expose people's vulnerabilities.
"The sad truth is 30 per cent of victims do not report scams to anyone, so the actual losses are far higher."
Last year Scamwatch reported investment scams caused the most financial loss to Australians, with combined losses of $1.5 billion.
This was followed by remote access scams with $229 million lost and payment redirection scams with $224 million lost.
Ms Melzer said the idea behind the session was to equip people tools to help safeguard them from scams.
"We spoke about common scams, the warning signs, how to bank online safely and how you can protect yourself from scammers," she said.
"Beyond Bank's Scam Buster team were on the ground to answer all and any questions and to share real life examples of scams we see daily.
"With scammers getting smarter, we are passionate about ensuring our customers don't fall victim to scams and have as much knowledge as possible.
Being a community bank, we pride ourselves on being 'For and With You' and 'For and With the Community'."
Residents who want to find out more information can visit www.beyondbank.com.au/security/scams.html or scamwatch.gov.au.
