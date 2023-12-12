'I'm sorry we let you down': MLHD's moment in birth trauma hearing

After months of silence, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has responded to allegations of birth trauma occurring in its hospitals.
In an opening statement, MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford apologised to women who had experienced birth trauma, and acknowledged the courage of the women who'd spoken out.
"Sharing your personal experiences is making a difference by contributing to strengthening maternity services so more women can have a positive birth experience with better communication and engagement," she said
"On behalf of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, I sincerely apologise to the women who have accessed our maternity services and found their needs or expectations were not met.
"I'm sorry we let you down, and I acknowledge the legacy birth trauma can have on a woman's mental, physical, social and emotional wellbeing, and the impacts on their family."
Ms Ludford said MLHD had reached out to a number of the women offering them assistance in the form of psychotherapy, and an independent investigation into their cases.
She said about 30 investigations are ongoing into individual cases of birth trauma, with findings expected before the end of the year.
A broader investigation by the Health Care Complaints Commission (HCCC) prompted by complaints from the Maternity Consumer Network has handed MLHD 11 recommendations.
Leadership say they have accepted these recommendations and will implement them in full.
These include the appointment of an obstetrics and gynaecological lead for greater oversight and accountability in maternity care, better postnatal care, additional training in trauma informed care, and progressively moving towards a continuity model as standard practice.
"Partnering with the Wagga Birthing and Babies Support Group, the Maternity Consumer Network, the Wagga consumer maternity group has been formed to co-design a continuity of care model where women have known carers," Ms Ludford said.
"There will be no exit point for women should complexity arrive during their pregnancy.
"There is a commitment for this group to go beyond co-design of this new model and to continue to play a part in how services are provided to ensure we improve experience and quality."
A number of women said they were interested, and are contributing in different ways.
All said they would like to have their complaints looked at, with MLHD expecting to hear the results before the end of the year.
Some individual witnesses in the hearing noted experiences giving birth in MLHD had improved recently, citing greater involvement of midwives, and a more evident understanding of informed consent as the main drivers.
Committee chair Emma Hurst asked how they would ensure improvement continues, and what kind of oversights would be in place.
Midwifery manager Sandra Forde said part of their new policy was to offer customer surveys after maternity care to get specific feedback, and a four to six-week follow-up phone call to address general complaints about a lack of follow-up.
Ms Forde said the survey has been in place for six months, and although there have been policy and operational changes since the original complaint, there have been "no significant changes" since they started using the survey.
"A lot of the questioning is around respect - whether the women actually felt respected during their care, whether they had appropriate involvement in the decision-making process," she said.
"We have had good feedback from that ... I don't think there's been a lot of change in the survey responses.
"It's the woman's experience we want to get out of the surveys."
An earlier session with GP obstetricians Trudi Beck and Carl Henman raised the issue of communication between GPs and hospitals.
Dr Beck said doctors often felt their patients were taken out of their hands as soon as they entered the hospital.
Executive director of operations Carla Bailey acknowledged this presented a barrier to continuity of care, saying there needed to be more effective information sharing.
"We acknowledge that is a gap, and something we can work on," she said.
"We're in the process of establishing some interviews and discussions with local GPs to understand from their frame of reference how they think we could actually improve."
Inquiry member Sarah Mitchell commended the MLHD representatives for their attendance throughout the session.
"I just want to thank you all for attending, not just this session but throughout the day," she said.
"I think that's really important for the respect for this process, but also hearing firsthand those stories."
The inquiry is expected to hand down its findings mid-next year.
