Four champions crowned in top fashion at Soldiers Club

Last week's Thursday social bowls day at the Leeton Soldiers Club had 20 bowlers grace the greens.
Rink three had John Leech take full advantage of a seven-zero start after just four ends to go on and record an impressive 16-8 victory over Larry Harrison.
In a game of pairs played on rink four, Neil Condron never missed a trick in his 21-13 win over Phil Morris.
Condron's partner Rob Graham gave his skipper an armchair ride with a superb game up front.
Twelve shots was the winning margin on rink five where Mark Lemon put his vast array of talents on display against club president Len Eason.
Winning 13 of the 20 ends played, Lemon and team mates Mick O'Connell and Gary Piltz recorded a 22-10 victory.
Rink six had Terry Dale record a convincing 23-6 victory over Rattles Retallick.
Dale's win was set up by a superb exhibition from lead Steve Pauling, who led his opponent on a merry dance.
The final of the club's fours championship on Saturday was the climax to what has been an extremely successful 12 months for the club.
Six shots on the 10th end was the straw that broke the camel's back and had John Leech, Len Clare, Aldo Ramponi and Ross Cantrill go on to record a 25-15 victory.
Try as they may, Greg Caffery's team, including Larry Harrison, Ken Hillier and Ashley McAliece couldn't recover from their short lapse in concentration.
Leech and his team were the outstanding side of the tournament and were thoroughly deserving of their victory.
Aldo Ramponi recorded two resting touchers and John Leech one in an awesome display of lawn bowling in what were trying conditions.
As this will be the final column for 2023 best wishes for the festive season are extended to all Irrigator readers and their families.
