Quest cause close to the heart for entrant

LEETON'S Melissa Beecham has always wanted to do more when it comes to community work.
The full-time carer and mum-of-one has put her hand up to be part of the 2024 Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest.
Ms Beecham is originally from Sydney, but moved to Leeton about seven years ago.
However, she was no stranger to the area with many of her family members living here, including grandparents who worked at the town's iconic cannery back in the day.
Ms Beecham has selected the Leeton RSL Sub-branch as her charity for the quest, with Leeton Steel her committee.
Both of these organisations will assist her along the way with her fundraising journey already kicking off in earnest.
Ms Beecham is the current secretary of the Leeton RSL Sub-branch, with her interest in the group a close one as her father Ross is a Navy veteran.
She hopes the quest will not only bring vital funds to the branch to assist with its work, including the help it provides to all veterans and their families, but to also bring more young people into the fold.
"That's the main reason I got involved, I want to raise money for veterans and their families ... I have seen first-hand the great work the Leeton RSL Sub-branch does," Ms Beecham said.
"I hope to raise awareness as well about what they do. It's not just for older veterans or older people.
"We'd love to get more young people on board."
Ms Beecham held her first fundraiser at Light Up Leeton, with a Christmas raffle with tonnes of prizes well underway.
She is also planning an Australia Day barbecue at the Leeton pool, with more events and plans in the works.
"I'm really excited to be taking part ... I love the SunRice Festival, so I thought it was time to get more involved," Ms Beecham said.
"My favourite event is definitely the balloon glow.
"The whole festival is a great event for our town."
To stay up-to-day with Ms Beecham throughout the quest and to see what events she has planned, search for her name on Facebook and keep in the loop.
