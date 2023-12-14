The Irrigator
Home/News/Politics

Riverina plan to build state's biggest wind farm, power 370k homes

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated December 14 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proposed location for the Devlin's Bridge windfarm. Picture supplied
Proposed location for the Devlin's Bridge windfarm. Picture supplied

Energy developer Stromlo will hold a first public consultation on a major wind farm project in the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.