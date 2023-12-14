Riverina plan to build state's biggest wind farm, power 370k homes

Energy developer Stromlo will hold a first public consultation on a major wind farm project in the Riverina.
The proposed Devlin's Bridge Wind Farm is located approximately 25 kilometres west of Narrandera, south of the Sturt Highway.
The project when operational, will generate up to 650MW of power - the equivalent of 369,000 homes.
If built today, it would be the biggest wind farm in NSW.
Project manager James Hamilton said they were taking steps to ensure the wind farm had a minimal impact on the land's ability to be used for cropping or grazing.
"It's a concern we share, and the strategy is really to look for opportunity in non-irrigated farmland," he said.
"Wind farms are very different to solar projects, which the Riverina has a lot of experience with ... the footprint for a wind farm is very small in comparison, and will only occupy two or three percent of any farm that hosts the wind project.
"That means you can pretty much continue your farming activities as you did before the wind farm project."
The project is in the early stages of development, with wind monitoring and environmental surveys underway.
Stromlo representatives will host a drop in session at the Narrandera Ex-Serviceman's Club from 10am to 6pm on Thursday, December 14.
Noise and planning specialists will be available to discuss community concerns about the project.
Mr Hamilton acknowledged debates around the use of "prime agricultural land" create concerns around regional energy developments, thought they had a good story to tell the community.
He said they were starting community consultations before the approvals process to allow time for people to ask questions, and get the answers they are looking for.
"We're keen to hear what the community want to know about, and connect them with the right information," he said.
"I'm aware change is difficult for a lot of communities, and seeing these big infrastructure projects in rural and regional NSW is a big change.
"I'm not worried about backlash or the process, I just acknowledge that people need time to consider what it means for them individually and what that means for a community.
"I think we've got a lot of answers that show there's a huge amount of value and benefit these projects can give."
Stromlo is looking to acquire 35-year easements across eight adjacent properties to bring the renewable energy project to fruition.
This would create space for up to 90 windmills, spread across 6500 hectares.
If the project receives community support and planning approval, it is expected to be completed in five to six years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.