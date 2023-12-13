Whitton feels the festive fever in 2023

It looks and feels like Christmas is very close in Whitton.
The community Christmas decorations are back up along the main street.
The P&C's ham raffles in the park was held last Friday night.
After a hot day it turned out to be a pleasant evening.
There were lots of winners taking home hams, roast chickens, turkey roasts and a table full of other prizes.
The Whitton RFS with their catering trailer provided food and drinks.
They also gave Santa a lift into town on the fire truck.
Although it had to be a secret on the night, the reindeer were resting under some trees on the common where they also had access to water.
A big thank you to all that contributed to the successful night.
After the ham raffles, the pub held its Christmas party, with The Red Frogs providing music for the night.
The Bowling Club will be holding its Christmas Party on December 16 with members being asked to dress in their crazy Christmas best.
The club also has a major Christmas stocking raffle with over $1000 worth of prizes.
This will be drawn December 21.
The school has been busy wrapping up the year with a visit to the post office to send off their letters to Santa, presentation awards day, Light Up Leeton performance, Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser, swimming lessons, and the infants enjoyed the day at the Gralee School sensory colour fun run.
On Friday, they will all finish with a fun day at the pool with a giant waterslide.
The Whitton pool is the perfect place to spend a summer day, keep it in mind if you want to beat the heat.
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
