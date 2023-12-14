Good to go: New childcare classroom set to alleviate pressure on Leeton's wait lists

A NEW classroom which aims to alleviate pressure on wait lists for childcare in Leeton is now open and ready for use in 2024.
The Leeton Early Learning Centre has officially unveiled its new classroom, which will allow the service expand from 68 to 88 places per day from the new year.
As well as the new classroom, there is also new play equipment located just outside for youngsters to enjoy.
The new addition to the centre was officially opened recently, with Leeton Shire Council staff, councillors and trades involved in the project dropping by to celebrate both the completion of the build and the formal approval to operate the building.
This was granted by the NSW Department of Education on Monday, November 20.
Council's manager business services Brent Lawrence said it has been a priority of the current council to increase childcare services in the Leeton community.
"Our councillors' advocacy and investment into this project will long be remembered by the many families and children that we continue to welcome through the doors at LELC for generations to come,' he said.
"We're also very proud to be able to say that we had 10 different local tradesmen work on the delivery of this project.
"It's great to be able to support businesses that contribute so much to our economy."
The opening of the new classroom comes at a crucial time for childcare in Leeton shire, with two new centres set for construction over the coming year in town.
One will be located on Brobenah Road and the other on Cassia Road.
Mayor Tony Reneker said the expansion project at the Leeton Early Learning Centre helps alleviate the waiting list for places and highlights the importance of ensuring that Leeton can offer childcare services that support skilled workers returning to the workforce as early as possible.
"Expansion of the Leeton Early Learning Centre will enable more families to utilise this service and gives us the ability to bring in more children in the 0-3 age bracket which is where we're experiencing the highest demand," he said.
The new classroom will open to families on Tuesday, January 9.
