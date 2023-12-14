Leeton United to welcome best players from across the country to town

Leeton will once again welcome top league soccer talent to town this January, with the return of the Riverina Festival of Football.
After a highly successful inaugural event in 2023, Leeton United have invited back some of the best players from across the country to play for the Macron Cup.
Fresh off their promotion into the newly formed national second tier, NSW National Premier League winners APIA Leichhardt will arrive in town .
For the first time, South Australian National Premier League premiers Metro Stars will also travel to Leeton.
Capital Premier League Champions Yoogali Soccer Club will also lace up ahead of their 2024 ACT National Premier League campaign.
Local undefeated Pascoe Cup champions Hanwood will also take the field as well as hosts Leeton United.
Leeton president Rod Harrison said it is exciting to have the event return bigger and better.
"We've got some pretty strong contenders coming down," Harrison said.
"There's some big names heading down to Leeton, so it'll be good and it will showcase that there's stronger competitions around around New South Wales and South Australia and even within Capital Football."
Clubs will play each other once before the competition splits into two pools for a finals series.
Harrison said they're expecting to facilitate up to eight games on the day.
While last year's event had to be reduced slightly due to extreme weather, a look to the long range forecast is providing reassurance to organisers.
Meanwhile local players have already begun preparation.
"We're working on our timetable of when we're going to start but we're looking at around 10 or 11am, then playing through to that evening and having a function afterwards," Harrison said.
"There is a good buzz around our club and a few of the boys have been hard at training for the last couple of weeks, so they haven't really had an off-season, but we're going to try our best to match these big boys, but hopefully it will be a good hit out for everyone, a good friendly match."
Now in its second iteration, Harrison would like to see the event grow in coming years.
Hoping to see the competition extended to a two day fixture, he is optimistic that this is just the start of what he would like to see become a staple on Leeton's calendar.
"It's a big major event for us to put on and we couldn't do without the backing of our local council here who are working very hard at the moment to make sure the field is up to a high standard, which was last year, so no doubt everything else will fall into place," he said.
The club will also utilise the event as a fundraiser to gather funds to be used towards Motor Neurone Disease research following the diagnosis of one of their community members.
