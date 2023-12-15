Aqua aerobics, re-enactments, mobile phones, coffee machines - what's the common element?

A RANGE of different groups have been awarded much-needed funding in Leeton.
Leeton Shire Council has announced the recipients of grant money under round one of its community strengthening grants scheme.
Seven applications totalling more than $10,000 were received.
Among those approved for funding was the Gogeldrie RFS community gym, which will received $659 for the purchase of a battery-powered blower vac to clean the fire shed floor before gym classes.
The Leeton Aqua Exercise program (auspiced by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District) will receive $2000 for the purchase of equipment to run low-cost water aerobics classes for older people in the shire.
Meanwhile, just under $1850 was allocated to Leeton Connect for the purchase of two mobile phones for its co-ordinator and grants support officer.
The Leeton Show Society will be able to buy safety equipment thanks to its $1000 grant and the Leeton Jockey Club will use its $2000 allocation for the purchase of a 13-metre container to store equipment that is currently stored under a grandstand that will be demolished.
Also among the successful applicants was the Jim Grahame re-enactment committee (auspiced by Western Riverina Arts), who will receive $1500 for the development of the "Jim Grahame re-enactment" project prospectus.
Finally, the Yanco-Wamoon Hawks ladies auxiliary will use its $1500 for the purchase of an automatic coffee machine for its canteen and fundraising.
Leeton shire councillor Paul Smith was pleased the funding would be put to good use.
"The community strengthening grants program is a testament to our acknowledgment and appreciation of local community groups and volunteers," he said.
"It's a means to empower them to create lasting impact and fostering a stronger, more connected Leeton shire."
