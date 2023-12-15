AFL Riverina to implement World Netball rule changes from start of season

World Netball has handed down its latest amendments to the Rules of Netball, with an emphasis on player safety and game flow.
The governing body amends the rules following each world cup, and grass roots organisations have to September 1, 2024 to implement them.
Due to the timing of Australian seasons, AFL Riverina netball umpire coordinator Sherylle Sheehy said they will implement the rule changes from the beginning of the season, to avoid confusion at finals time.
While several rules were clarified or amended, including the advantage, replay, and contact rules, several were introduced or removed.
Notably toss ups are not longer part of the game, players may now complete a throw in without waiting for all players to return to the court, and a goal will be counted after the whistle to end the term has blown so long as the ball has left the shooters hands prior to time ending.
Sheehy said for the most part, she's pleased with the changes that have been made.
"There had been a lot of speculation to what they were changing the rules to, so it's nice to actually see what they have changed," Sheehy said.
"Some obviously are just clarification, around what is contact or a contest but there's a few that have changed, most of them for the better I think.
"It'll take a bit of everybody getting used to but looking at what they changed their aim is to keep the game flowing rather than being stop start."
Sheehy said she's particularly excited for amendments that make the game easier to officiate, including the removal of the toss up and changes to when a goal can be scored.
"Having been involved as a mentor with three umpires where the goal was awarded but under the old rules the goal should not have been scored, and that happened twice in the same game, so this will actually make it much easier," she said.
"It was very much open to umpire interpretation as to whether the ball was through or not, so I think that'll clear it up much better.
"They'll also have the opportunity, the shooter, if the time keeper is up they know there's only a second or two left, just to throw the ball up anyway.
"A lot of people did already think the toss up was gone, and we certainly encourage umpires to make a decision.
"Very few things happen at the exact same time on a netball court, breaking on a centre pass was always one where a toss up was often used, someone always breaks first, rarely do they both break at the same time, so we used to encourage umpires to make a decision but the problem was because we weren't doing toss ups very often, no one actually knew what to do.
"I'm actually pleased that it is gone, I must admit."
Sheehy said that some of the rule changes will also increase team's tactical abilities on court due to the improved flow of play.
Teams can now also call for tactical changes to be made after a goal has been scored, either swapping players on court or removing a player and replacing them with one from the bench.
Historically the only way to make changes during the period of play was through injury time.
The rule change however is unlikely to have significant impact on AFL Riverina competitions, which already feature rolling substitutions from under 15s to A grade.
While AFL Riverina will implement the changes from the beginning of next year, Sheehy encouraged players and coaches to read the amended rules ahead of the new season.
"Don't argue with the umpire anyway, but read the rule book," she said.
While umpires will be guided through the changes, Sheehy isn't anticipating many growing pains, with many umpires in the region already having been through a rule change period previously.
The full list or rule amendments and changes can be found on the World Netball website.
