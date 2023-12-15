Martelle's on a mission for Ambassador Quest, charity work

MARTELLE Maguire is no stranger to the Leeton SunRice Festival, but in 2024 she will be given a unique insight into the event.
Miss Maguire has put her hand up to be part of the Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest.
She will be raising money for the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary, with the support of her Leeton and District Bowling Club committee.
A born and bred Leeton resident, Miss Maguire has attended many SunRice Festivals over the years and is excited to be taking part in a different way this time around.
"I've always had a bit of a backseat with the festival growing up, I've always had a bit to do with the bowling club and my aunty Del (Cope) has always been involved with committees for the Ambassador Quest with the L&D," she said.
"It was always something I wanted to do. When I turned 18 I moved away, then when I came home there was COVID. My good friend Sophie (Litchfield) took part last time and I helped out a little bit there and I just thought it was something I wanted to do.
"I also really wanted to raise money for the hospital auxiliary. My mum has worked at the hospital as a nurse for over 30 years as well.
"I think it's a cause everyone will benefit from."
Miss Maguire works at Leeton Public as a school learning support officer and it is a job she enjoys each day.
As well as that, she continues to work hard at another passion in her life - training trotting horses.
That is a field she has enjoyed much success in both as a trainer and reinswoman over the years.
With the quest now officially up and running, Miss Maguire held her first fundraiser at Light Up Leeton at the start of the month and has many more events coming up.
"We're looking at doing a Dachshund race at one of the upcoming meetings at the Leeton Harness Racing Club - a Dachshund Dash - which should be really fun," she said.
"We'll be having a poker run, a seafood lunch on Good Friday at the L&D, a trivia night, bingo, barefoot bowls ... lots of different things.
"I'm really excited for it. I'm so lucky to have such a good group of people behind me, supporting me and helping me to put these events together."
Miss Maguire said she was hoping to learn plenty from the experience of taking part in the quest and encouraged everyone to get behind the events planned both by herself, as well as fellow entrant Melissa Beecham.
Keep up-to-date with everything Miss Maguire has planned by visiting her Facebook page, which has been set up for the festival.
