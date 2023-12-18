Leeton's doubles comp brings fun, skill to squash court

The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash Club has been running a doubles competition for the past five weeks.
Doubles is a fun competition with plenty of laughs and with four players on the court there are plenty of "let" calls that are made when a player doesn't play a shot because they may hit another player with the ball.
In a close competition Karakals finished in first place only one point ahead of Stellars.
Karakals scored a 2-1 victory over Grays with Col Thompson and Will Nardi proving too strong for Brian O'Leary and Kathryn Bechaz.
Col Thompson and Brendon Looby had a 2-1 win against Brian O'Leary and Naomi Rawle.
Grays victory went to Naomi Rawle and Kathryn Bechaz who secured a 2-1 win over Brendon Looby and Will Nardi.
Stellars crushed Wilsons 3-0 with Will Rawle and Finley Sales combining well, taking the deciding game 15-13 to clinch a close contest 2-1 against Zac Fairweather and Sean Ryan.
Kira Brettschneider then partnered Will Rawle and they had a 2-1 win over Simone Bruno and Sean Ryan.
Finley Sales and Kira Brettschneider completed the clean sweep downing Zac Fairweather and Simone Bruno.
Olivers scored a 2-1 victory against Dunlops. Ondria Miller and Gary Thompson were too good for Alayna Croucamp and Lauren Wickes and Ondria Miller then combined with Trev Whitby to beat Lauren Wickes and Maanu Alexander 2-1.
Dunlops victory went to Maanu Alexander and Alayna Croucamp, who outplayed Trev Whitby and Gary Thompson.
This completes another successful year of squash competitions.
The squash club wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and all the best for 2024.
Thanks to The Irrigator for the publishing the weekly reports.
