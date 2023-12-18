Leeton's housing issues under the microscope

A LACK of housing options continues to be a hot-button topic right across the country and indeed in Leeton.
Leeton Shire Council says it is progressing its efforts to provide better and more affordable housing for the population as the demand for properties across the spectrum continues to grow.
From 2006 to 2016, a total of 237 private dwellings were constructed in Leeton, equating to about 24 houses per year.
Current forward projections estimate an increase to 25 to 30 new dwellings per year.
"Leeton's population is set to increase by eight or nine per cent in the next 13 or 14 years," Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker said.
"Businesses say they are struggling to get people here because of the (lack of) housing.
"I've spoken to the high school principals in our shire and they say the same thing.
"There's a lack of social housing. Then there's affordable housing and housing for retirees. It's an issue across the board.
"There is a role for local council to play.
"We have some land here in Leeton and also in Whitton that we could possibly develop for housing.
"We can also try and attract private developers. But we are on a smaller-scale here."
Council has also initiated the the development of a new housing strategy, succeeding the existing Leeton Shire Council Housing Strategy 2021-2041.
This new strategy will reflect a changing strategic landscape, as well as various demographic factors.
In line with this strategy, council is looking at future options to develop and subdivide some public land into housing blocks.
Two locations are currently being examined - the old caravan park on Brobenah Road, which is currently being used as a dog park, as well as in Cocopaira Street in Whitton.
Council's director of economic and community development Michelle Evans reassured the community if the dog park was to developed, an alternative park in a suitable location would take its place.
"Over the next 20 years, 600 more dwellings will need to be built," she said.
"This has required robust strategic planning, which has been underway for the best part of 2023."
The draft strategy is expected to be ready for feedback from the community in late February or early March.
"Our Community Strategic Plan called for a range of improved and affordable housing, including rental, for families, retirees, migrant workers and vulnerable people," councillor Reneker said.
"As a council, we are committed to facilitating solutions, including making Leeton attractive for developers."
The new housing strategy will reflect a changing strategic landscape, as well as various demographic factors.
It will:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.