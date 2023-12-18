Leeton students make the grade with festive Christmas cards

LEETON shire students have channeled their inner festive spirit as part of an annual Christmas card competition.
The Royal Freemasons' Benevolent Institution has announced the successful conclusion of its annual Christmas card competition, bringing together hundreds of students across NSW and ACT to kick off the festive cheer.
Since 2014, RFBI has been co-ordinating this joyful community engagement program and with each passing year, it has grown, drawing in more students and schools to participate.
The competition aims to foster a sense of community spirit and intergenerational connection by involving students across NSW and ACT and local RFBI residents.
Every design submitted is carefully reviewed by their local village residents and a winner from each school selected.
This year posed a challenge for RFBI Leeton Masonic Village residents who had to choose from many beautiful artworks from four different schools.
In the end, residents chose four winners and RFBI offers a huge congratulations to Gemma, Riley, Sienna and Charlotte, the creators of this year's winning designs.
"In my Christmas card, I have included the Christmas list, elf, tree, presents and a sign," said Wamoon Public student Sienna.
RFBI Leeton Masonic Village general manager Joanne Treacy said all of the entries were creative and fun.
"The annual Christmas card competition is a wonderful way to bring our communities together and celebrate the joy of the holiday season," she said.
"We are thrilled to see the incredible talent displayed by the school children around our village and the joy this initiative brings to our residents.
"We want to extend our thanks to all of the students and residents who took part in making this year's Christmas card competition a resounding success."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.