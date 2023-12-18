Double demerits landing over the Christmas period

Double demerits will be enforced over the Christmas holiday period, as many travel to visit families and friends from far away - prompting efforts to drive carefully and safely.
From December 22 to January 1, double demerits will be in force across NSW for driving offences including speeding, use of mobile phones, seatbelts and riding without a helmet - potentially costing 10 demerit points for some offences.
Being caught using a mobile phone while driving could lead drivers to take a hit of 10 demerit points, for example, in addition to a hefty $350 fine.
Double demerits will be active in NSW, ACT, Queensland and Western Australia while Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory will not be putting double demerit restrictions in place.
Police and emergency services are urging drivers to plan ahead and drive safely, with regular breaks and accounting for plenty of time to arrive at their destinations.
NSW Highway Patrol put out an extra warning for caravan drivers - with the extra weight and a lack of experience for some drivers towing caravans leading to an uptick in accidents around the holidays.
"Large numbers of people are getting their caravans out and heading away for the holidays."
"Around this time of year, police tend to respond to higher-than-normal levels of motor vehicle collisions involving these types of vehicles," a spokesperson for the Highway Patrol said.
