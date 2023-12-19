The Irrigator
3000 rounds of golf in the bank for Leeton's twilight comp

December 19 2023 - 12:00pm
ELEVEN rounds have now been completed in Leeton's largest social sporting activity with over 3000 rounds of golf completed to the mid-way point of the the summer-long event.

