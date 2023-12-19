3000 rounds of golf in the bank for Leeton's twilight comp

ELEVEN rounds have now been completed in Leeton's largest social sporting activity with over 3000 rounds of golf completed to the mid-way point of the the summer-long event.
Two hundred and sixty-one of those rounds happened last week as we now sit in the Christmas/New Year break period where players are required to input one card over the month for round 12.
This month-long period is also a chance to "bank" a few spare cards for later in the season if it gets super hot or if you're lucky enough to be going on holidays.
Also, don't forget if you play more than once a week we always pick your best score to go toward your team total.
Ben Ashton's 30 nett was the stand out performance of the week.
Ashton claimed the player-of-the-round honours in his inaugural season.
He was drafted into the handicapped team after they delisted the pro, who had been loyal for two seasons.
Other notable performances came from Robbie Gifford, Jaxon Steele, Vince Campisi, Cameron Fitzgerald and Drew Browne followed by a host of players on 33.
The ball cut off was again 34 and below.
Swig n Swing have maintained the lead and have a demanding 19-shot buffer to the Munchausens followed by Men at Work, The Nob Trains and Balls Deep, who are all within four shots of second place.
Teams are not split into divisions until the completion of round 12 on January 14.
It is at this point where the competition splits into four for the remainder of the season.
Teams who climbed the round 11 ladder included the Fadeaways, Todd's Bald Eagles, Dirty Sanchez, The Stingrays and Walking HR Violations.
