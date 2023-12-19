Yanco CWA's book finds pride and place at library

Family historians with links to Yanco need look no further than the Leeton library.
The Yanco Country Women's Association recently presented the library with a copy of its book, which was written, designed and collated by its members and titled Yanco CWA Recipes, Stories, History.
The book was officially launched in September and has proven popular with residents both past and present.
The book was put together to mark the 100-year anniversary of the Country Women's Association in NSW in 2022.
In commemorating the occasion, the Yanco branch thought producing a cookbook filled with tasty recipes would be a fun way to celebrate.
However, once the committee members started work on putting it together, they soon came to realise the Yanco branch and, the wider community, had so much more to offer than just recipes.
So, committee members Leonie Murphy, Carole Wade and Sandra Watson then decided to put stories, photos, testimonies and the recipes together and Yanco CWA, Recipes, Stories, History was born.
The book is now available to borrow from the library for those wanting to learn more about the organisation, its history or even more information about Yanco and the people who have lived there over the years.
The Leeton library is also home to a treasure trove of other historic books and items that focus on the shire's history for those who are interested.
