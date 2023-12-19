Education department outlines next steps of Yanco Ag work

THE Department of Education has given a further overview of where work is upto to construct new dormitories at Yanco Agricultural High School.
The upgrade involves the construction of a new accommodation facility for girls and improvements to the existing permanent boarding facilities to ensure they are fit-for-purpose.
According to the department, construction of the new boarding facilities is well underway.
This includes the completion of the level one structural steel installation and masonry on the ground floor.
"The refurbishment of the Mason Building has been successfully completed," a department spokesman said.
"Meanwhile, detailed design - the final part of the design process - has been finalised for the Breakwell and Gardiner buildings."
Next steps:
Work on site will finish up for the year on December 22, but will resume from January 2 within the approved construction hours.
The School Infrastructure NSW office will be closed from 5pm on Friday, December 22 until 9am on Monday, January 8.
The department can continue to be contacted during this time, with a reply to be provided on return.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.