Leeton Soldiers Club bowlers wrap up season 2023

With maintenance being carried out on the greens the Leeton Soldiers Club, the 2023 men's bowls season has drawn to an end.
In what was a very successful season, the club's championship winners were as follows:
Minor singles: Mark Morgan
Consistency singles: Phil Morris
Pairs: Adam McIntyre and Mark Vogel
Major minor pairs: Dennis Dean and Ashley McAliece
Triples: Greg Bowyer, Bill Mitchell and John Breed.
Fours: John Leech, Len Clare, Aldo Ramponi and Ross Cantrill.
In representative bowls, the highlight was of course was the club winning the zone eight grade five pennant title, under the guidance of Adam McIntyre, Mark Vogel and Mark Lemon.
They then went on to perform admirably in the state final at Dubbo.
The club were also runaway winners at the Hillston and Coleambally president days.
Len Eason, Dennis Dean, Leo Plant and Larry Harrison were successful at Hillston, while the Coleambally winning side included Alan Breed, Terry Dale, Bruce Dale and Bill Creber.
Best wishes are extended to all Irrigator readers for a joyous Christmas and a very safe and healthy New Year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.