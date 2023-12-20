Barellan/Leeton fall in hard fought match against local rivals in Milliken Shield

Griffith came away with a hard fought win over Barellan/Leeton at Hanwood Oval on Sunday.
Griffith looked beaten at a couple of stages during the game but were able to meet the challenge posted by their opposition and come away with a win.
Griffith batted first and were in trouble from the start, losing their first wicket with 2 runs on the board. Things got worse as wickets tumbled at regular intervals and at 8/51, Griffith was on the ropes.
Rory Lasscock came to the rescue with 2 late order partnerships with Ollie Nancarrow and Hugh Kite both of which yielded 23 runs and got the score up to a defendable 97. Rory Lasscock top scored with 20 runs.
Barellan/Leeton started steadily and didn't lose a wicket until the 6th over of their innings.
Nate Hayllar coming on at second change made a severe dent in the opposition batting line up, cleaning up their first three batsmen for 2 runs.
Barellan/Leeton staged a slow recovery to take the score from 3/17 to 4/58 but their run rate fell behind the required rate.
Griffith's bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings to keep Barellan/Leeton to 8/78 at the end of their 30 overs.
Apart from Nate Hayllar's match changing spell, Lucas Lugton bowled tidily to pick up 2 handy wickets for 4 runs.
