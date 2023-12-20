On the go: Chelmsford Place vision takes shape

THE vision for Leeton's Chelmsford Place is gradually starting to take shape.
Leeton Shire Council said "steady advancements" were being made for the redevelopment of the area, with both stage one and stage two work well under way.
Stage one work has included the completion of demolition and site preparation works and the successful installation of plumbing infrastructure for the rill and dry fountain.
The dethridge wheel has had its concrete encasement and rill poured and the footpath at the roundabout end is nearing completion.
The installation of primary electrical and audio infrastructure is place and preparation works for kerb replacement have started.
Council's manager open space and recreation Josh Clyne is confident contractor, Boots Civil, will continue this steady progress in the new year.
"To ensure the project stays on track for stage two, we have already initiated demolition and concrete preparation works, as well as the commencement of heritage bandstand restoration," he said.
Meanwhile, councillor George Weston, who is the portfolio lead for CBD enhancement was pleased to see the project taking shape.
"It's been exciting following the transformation of our town square," he said.
"Being a busy thoroughfare, this project comes with great visibility, which not only keeps our community informed, but also offers them a glimpse into the extensive works being carried out, above and below ground."
The project has been in the works for many years, but was rejigged prior to starting so as to only cover work that is being funded through state and federal government channels.
"This CBD enhancement project wouldn't be possible without the help of our funders - the NSW Open Spaces Legacy Fund and the Commonwealth's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund," mayor Tony Reneker said.
"We are grateful for their financial assistance."
The Chelmsford Place Town Square upgrade is stage three of council's CBD Enhancement Strategy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.