Leeton's HSC students reflect on year, results and what's next

SIGHS of relief and even disbelief were heard throughout the shire when Leeton's HSC class of 2023 received their final results.
HSC and ATAR scores were released last week, with many high achievers coming from Leeton's high schools.
Over the last 12 months, The Irrigator has been following the HSC journey with Leeton High's Callum Dunn and Jessica Wells.
Receiving their results was the final box left to be ticked for the pair, who have both already been making big changes in their lives for the future and what comes next.
Callum has moved to Sydney and started pre-season training with rugby union club Southern Districts, while also picking up work as a labourer.
"I was pretty happy with my results overall," Callum said.
"I didn't go too well in English, but I knew that was coming.
"All my other subjects were over 70 and I had an 83 for maths, so I was pretty happy.
"I did injure myself at bit at pre-season, but it's been good to get out and start working and earning money. I'm really looking forward to next year."
Meanwhile, the release of the results marked a huge day for Jessica, who not only discovered how she fared, but learned she had been accepted into the university course she had been hoping for.
"I surprised myself a little bit, I was really happy with my results," she said.
"I hadn't really put much thought into the results once I finished my HSC because I didn't want to dwell on it, but I was happy.
"So we got our HSC results and our ATAR, but then I also found out I can get into the course I want at the University of Canberra for construction management.
"Later that day I then headed off to Canberra to start doing some work, so it was a pretty massive day."
Jessica will spend much of the summer break working in Canberra before returning home to continue earning money during her gap year.
Meanwhile, Yanco Agricultural High School has also reported on its results. Notable achievements included four mentions on the HSC merit list. They were:
"Pleasingly, the number of students with results in the top two HSC bands has increased significantly and the results this year are the best we have had for a number of years," principal Marni Milne said.
"We are particularly proud of Jake Turner gaining a second place in the state in primary industries.
"Subjects that students performed exceptionally well in were agriculture, industrial technology, investigating science, mathematics standard, PDHPE, hospitality and primary industries.
"These results ensure students have many post-school options."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.