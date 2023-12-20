Leeton police want you to hear this message loud and clear

LEETON police have issued a warning for residents this festive season.
As people start to prepare to head off on holidays, enjoy a night out or hit the road for festive get togethers, Leeton police have urged one and all to be cautious and mindful of those around them.
"With the festive season upon us, Leeton police would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," Acting Inspector Jason Clarke said.
"We also wish to remind you that while you may be out and about enjoying the holidays, there are others that may wish to take advantage of open windows, doors and cars for their own benefit.
"Be sure to secure your homes and cars.
If you are traveling on our local roads or within the state, be aware double demerit points apply from midnight on Friday, December 22.
"There will be an increased police presence targeting drink and drug driving, speeding and seat belt offences. Please take care while driving so you reach your destination and your loved ones safely."
Meanwhile, that message has also been echoed by Leeton Shire Council's road safety officer Stephanie Puntoriero.
She urged motorists to delay their journey if tired.
"Research shows that being awake for 17 hours can have a similar effect on performance as having a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.05," Mrs Puntoriero said.
"We're all eager to see loved ones at this time of year, but it's important not to speed and include plenty of rest breaks in your journey."
