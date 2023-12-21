MIA Breeders Plate: Harness Racing in Leeton Advertising Feature

Blake Jones, pictured winning the 2021 MIA Breeders Plate with Sugar Apple, and wife Ellen will enter the impressive Mr Bondi - who has already won two races in Australia this year - in the 2023 MIA Breeders Plate in Leeton on Boxing Day. Picture by Courtney Rees

It was 1953 when two proposals were on the table for harness racing in Leeton.

In one camp, there were those keen to have night races, which meant adding lights (among other improvements) to Leeton Showground. The showground had already been used for day meetings for several years at this point.

In the other camp were those who preferred a move to Leeton Racecourse.

At a public meeting the showground development idea won by a single vote, and within a month the Leeton Trotting Club signed an agreement to develop the showground as a suitable arena for night harness racing.

Martin Rourke has been credited with canvassing many donations and loans in order to finance the project, and being the respected figure he was at the time, many people were willing to pledge their assistance to help get the necessary work underway.

The only facilities worth mentioning when work started was a grandstand, so volunteers had a lot to do. They enlarged the betting ring, and installed a wooden running rail.



They also erected a lighting system which was supported by a substantial amount of railway line. And it worked, for over 30 years when the track and facilities were totally overhauled again in May 1985.

The project in 1953 was estimated to have cost over 85,000 pounds (around AUD $3.5m in 2023).

After all his substantial efforts, Rourke became the club president with Stan Prendergast as secretary.

The first night harnesss race meeting in the Riverina region took place on December 5, with a huge crowd attending on that warm summer evening.

The first MIA Breeders Plate was held with two heats and a final on February 15, 1955. Joe Raid, 5:2 favourite after the heats, won the final over local Chief Spring.

At the peak of its popularity the MIA Breeder's Plate could have 13 or 14 heats to narrow contenders down to a final race. Now it's a straight up race and the main drawcard on Boxing Day night.



Given the event's long history, and its claim to being Australia's oldest country classic, the Leeton Harness Racing Club has good reason for wanting to keep the event going.

Since the MIA Breeders Plate is for two year olds, a change to the horse birth date prompted the event to be moved from being one of the first in the calendar year (often held in January) to now being one of the last.

The result of the change to harness racing regulations (introduced in September 2020) is that horses now turn a year older on January 1. This change also prompted the club to wait until Boxing Day 2021 to have their next MIA Breeders Plate event.