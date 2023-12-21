Democracy is a common way to make collective decisions, especially at a local club level.
It was 1953 when two proposals were on the table for harness racing in Leeton.
In one camp, there were those keen to have night races, which meant adding lights (among other improvements) to Leeton Showground. The showground had already been used for day meetings for several years at this point.
In the other camp were those who preferred a move to Leeton Racecourse.
At a public meeting the showground development idea won by a single vote, and within a month the Leeton Trotting Club signed an agreement to develop the showground as a suitable arena for night harness racing.
Martin Rourke has been credited with canvassing many donations and loans in order to finance the project, and being the respected figure he was at the time, many people were willing to pledge their assistance to help get the necessary work underway.
The only facilities worth mentioning when work started was a grandstand, so volunteers had a lot to do. They enlarged the betting ring, and installed a wooden running rail.
They also erected a lighting system which was supported by a substantial amount of railway line. And it worked, for over 30 years when the track and facilities were totally overhauled again in May 1985.
The project in 1953 was estimated to have cost over 85,000 pounds (around AUD $3.5m in 2023).
After all his substantial efforts, Rourke became the club president with Stan Prendergast as secretary.
The first night harnesss race meeting in the Riverina region took place on December 5, with a huge crowd attending on that warm summer evening.
The first MIA Breeders Plate was held with two heats and a final on February 15, 1955. Joe Raid, 5:2 favourite after the heats, won the final over local Chief Spring.
At the peak of its popularity the MIA Breeder's Plate could have 13 or 14 heats to narrow contenders down to a final race. Now it's a straight up race and the main drawcard on Boxing Day night.
Given the event's long history, and its claim to being Australia's oldest country classic, the Leeton Harness Racing Club has good reason for wanting to keep the event going.
Since the MIA Breeders Plate is for two year olds, a change to the horse birth date prompted the event to be moved from being one of the first in the calendar year (often held in January) to now being one of the last.
The result of the change to harness racing regulations (introduced in September 2020) is that horses now turn a year older on January 1. This change also prompted the club to wait until Boxing Day 2021 to have their next MIA Breeders Plate event.
The 2023 MIA Breeders Plate will be held on Boxing Day at Lin Gordon Paceway. Gates open at 5pm and entry is free.
Leeton Harness Racing Club's 69th Southern Central Engineering MIA Breeders Plate for 2 year olds will be the main race on the evening of Boxing Day, December 26.
In addition to the $30,000 prize money on offer for the main race, club president and secretary Joanne Punch said that this is also a chance for NSW trainers who haven't had a win in 2023 yet to have one more crack at getting their bonus for a win before the year ends.
The evening is also a wonderful social event.
Joanne noted that it's quite normal for most of the young adults from the Leeton region who have gone off to university or for other career pursuits to come home to see family for Christmas, and then catch up with one another on Boxing Day at Lin Gordon Paceway.
The canteen and bar will be open, and Joanne noted that everyone is welcome to bring their own picnic to have outside on the lawn area, making it a good chance to get through those Christmas leftovers. Just remember to not bring alcohol because they don't have the right licence for that.
The ice cream van and the donut van are also planning to be there.
Other activities will include face painting, a jumping castle, and the locally-famous Leeton Lions train will be there too.
Local Riverina-based band Remedy are booked to play live music on December 26 as well.
While the MIA Breeders Plate will be broadcast on SKY in between other events in other regions, Leeton will also have other races on the evening.
Support races on December 26 will include the heats of the Golden Apple Super Store NR up to 50, and Milbrae Quarries NR up to 60. These are open for all eligible horses, regardless of training location (so this includes any interested Victorians). The finals for these classes will be conducted on January 1 (for the TAB Carnival of Cups meeting, when you can enjoy a similar family-friendly event with the added novelty of a 50m Dachshund Dash).
Leeton's mini trotters will be out on track again (and also right across Leeton's Christmas carnival program).
Joanne described the MIA Breeders Plate as a race that trainers, drivers and owners from the Riverina region are especially keen to win.
2022's winner was Blazing Home driven by reinsman Jackson Painting.
"It was just a relief really after missing out on that group one series," Painting said shortly after the Breeders Plate win.
"To have all the owners and family here makes it pretty special.
"It's a race everyone in the area strives to win so to win it was a pretty good feeling."
It also marked trainer David Kennedy's second MIA Breeders Plate win, and showed that Blazing Home had made a full recovery from a hoof abscess which derailed his group one Vicbred Super Series campaign a week earlier.
"We were a bit stiff last week not to go to Victoria, but luckily we got to come here in front of a good crowd and pick up the local race," Kennedy said of Blazing Home's win.